Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $139,000 Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Avior Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,686 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in Truist Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 36,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 85,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 11,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on TFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. HSBC increased their price target on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.47.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Price Performance

TFC stock opened at $36.80 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $39.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.49.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -192.59%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

