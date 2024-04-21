Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $148,000 Stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Avior Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 109,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 18,620 shares during the last quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $446,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 905,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,064,000 after purchasing an additional 15,385 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $562,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hormel Foods

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $539,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 68,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,015. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $539,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,015. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $349,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,844.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,872 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

NYSE:HRL opened at $34.74 on Friday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $28.51 and a 52 week high of $41.73. The firm has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on HRL. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

