Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $153,000 Stock Position in Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE)

Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Free Report) by 164.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,432 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ivanhoe Electric were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 533.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 671.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ivanhoe Electric Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IE opened at $10.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.32. Ivanhoe Electric Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.29 and a 52-week high of $16.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ivanhoe Electric ( NYSEAMERICAN:IE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. Ivanhoe Electric had a negative return on equity of 46.23% and a negative net margin of 3,259.77%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ivanhoe Electric Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Electric from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ivanhoe Electric news, VP Graham Richard Thomas Boyd acquired 4,000 shares of Ivanhoe Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $29,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 6,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,434.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ivanhoe Electric

Ivanhoe Electric Inc explores and develops metals and mineral. The company provides Typhoon data acquisition system, a geophysical system that offers primary signal. It also explores copper and gold. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

