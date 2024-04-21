Avior Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Avior Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 20.6% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.5% in the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.2% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.9% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPC opened at $56.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.06 and a 200-day moving average of $58.72. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.86. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.36 and a 1-year high of $74.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $410.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.865 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 104.85%.

WPC has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.36.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

