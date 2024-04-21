Avior Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1,208.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 2,078.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Price Performance

BATS ITB opened at $102.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.69. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $46.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.38.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

