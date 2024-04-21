Avior Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Avior Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 58.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 11,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 7,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DSI opened at $94.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.12 and a fifty-two week high of $101.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.22.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

