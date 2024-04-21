Avior Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,257 Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Avior Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,422 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 129.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $22.22 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 12-month low of $18.15 and a 12-month high of $23.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.38.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.