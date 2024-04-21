Avior Wealth Management LLC Sells 176 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Avior Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,751,000 after purchasing an additional 457,777 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,748,000 after purchasing an additional 511,826 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,396,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,560,000 after purchasing an additional 28,250 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,594,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,155,000 after purchasing an additional 161,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 82.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,128,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,291 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $108.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a PE ratio of 42.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.68. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.56 and a twelve month high of $116.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.30.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $57.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.02 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 57.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.74%.

CAH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.07.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

