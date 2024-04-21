Avior Wealth Management LLC Sells 400 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Avior Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,919 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $1,026,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 634.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 93,926 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after buying an additional 81,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,648 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $185,227.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,604.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,648 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $185,227.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,604.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 443 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $33,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WDC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $68.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.17.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $66.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.67. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $31.97 and a 12-month high of $76.92.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 19.90% and a negative return on equity of 19.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

