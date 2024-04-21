Avior Wealth Management LLC Sells 67 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Avior Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 7,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 117,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,087,000 after buying an additional 8,214 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 21,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,474,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,674,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 12,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.02, for a total transaction of $2,559,185.62. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,674,169.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 12,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.02, for a total value of $2,559,185.62. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,674,169.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total value of $167,311.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,445 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,603.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,483 shares of company stock worth $9,745,637. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $193.38 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.52 and a 12-month high of $210.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.13. The stock has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.75%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

