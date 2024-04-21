Avior Wealth Management LLC Sells 884 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Avior Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 45.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 884 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in D. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,325,000 after purchasing an additional 12,002 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 30.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth $419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 21,735 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,091,178.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 21,735 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,091,178.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

D has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.10.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $49.84 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $57.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.61.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 114.59%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

