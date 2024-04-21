Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) were down 1.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $30.59 and last traded at $31.25. Approximately 481,263 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,892,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.81.

Several analysts have recently commented on AXTA shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.70.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.51.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 65.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,806,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $781,670,000 after purchasing an additional 10,208,408 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,208,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $788,403,000 after purchasing an additional 322,393 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 11.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,470,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $362,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,723 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 12.8% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,477,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $232,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 23.8% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,398,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $181,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

