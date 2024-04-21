AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Now Covered by Benchmark

Investment analysts at Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.99% from the company’s previous close.

Get AZEK alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded AZEK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on AZEK from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on AZEK from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stephens increased their price target on AZEK from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on AZEK from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AZEK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.11.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AZEK

AZEK Price Performance

AZEK stock opened at $44.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.61, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.92. AZEK has a 52-week low of $23.08 and a 52-week high of $50.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.99.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. AZEK had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $240.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.12 million. On average, equities analysts predict that AZEK will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $589,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,184,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,702,690.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Michelle A. Kasson sold 94,431 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $4,671,501.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,164,721.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $589,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,184,444 shares in the company, valued at $53,702,690.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,431 shares of company stock valued at $6,356,622 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in AZEK during the fourth quarter valued at $2,893,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in AZEK during the fourth quarter valued at $1,134,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 62.8% in the third quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 42,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 16,565 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 7.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,012,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,989,000 after purchasing an additional 881,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AZEK in the third quarter worth $1,731,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

AZEK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.