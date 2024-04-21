Bank of America Lowers D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target to $168.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $182.00 to $168.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 18.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DHI. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.06.

Shares of DHI opened at $142.19 on Friday. D.R. Horton has a twelve month low of $100.08 and a twelve month high of $165.75. The company has a market cap of $47.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.92.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.44. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 14.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,862,005.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,862,005.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $250,418.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $809,419. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,197 shares of company stock worth $4,225,745. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in D.R. Horton by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in D.R. Horton by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in D.R. Horton by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

