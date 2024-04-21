Bank of America Lowers Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target to $255.00

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Bank of America from $300.00 to $255.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.95% from the stock’s previous close.

EFX has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Equifax from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $208.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $291.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.35.

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $216.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $257.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Equifax has a 12 month low of $159.95 and a 12 month high of $275.10.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 29.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 9.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Equifax by 14.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Equifax by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $104,100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,662 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Equifax by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

