Barclays Increases Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Price Target to $621.00

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from $584.00 to $621.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Elevance Health from $561.00 to $557.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Elevance Health from $602.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $584.50.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $531.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.78. Elevance Health has a 52 week low of $412.00 and a 52 week high of $539.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $509.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $483.57.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $42.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.49 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Elevance Health will post 37.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 8.8% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its position in Elevance Health by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

