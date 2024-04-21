Barclays Lowers Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Price Target to $114.00

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $122.00 to $114.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.02% from the company’s current price.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CHH. StockNews.com cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $96.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.90.

Read Our Latest Report on Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CHH opened at $116.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.30. Choice Hotels International has a twelve month low of $108.91 and a twelve month high of $136.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.02.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.09. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 594.23% and a net margin of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $358.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Choice Hotels International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.4% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,162,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,871,000 after acquiring an additional 91,351 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter worth about $24,000,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 8.3% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,015,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,451,000 after purchasing an additional 78,115 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 144.9% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 33,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 19,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 34.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 10,193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.