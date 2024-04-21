Barrington Research Reiterates Outperform Rating for Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV)

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Barrington Research in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $38.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 58.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CSV

Carriage Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CSV opened at $24.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.32. Carriage Services has a 1-year low of $18.06 and a 1-year high of $35.59. The firm has a market cap of $363.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $98.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.27 million. Analysts anticipate that Carriage Services will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total value of $168,155.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 38,178 shares in the company, valued at $987,664.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Carlos R. Quezada sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $42,616.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,645.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total value of $168,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,664.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,372 shares of company stock worth $369,521 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carriage Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Carriage Services by 2,866.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 236,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after purchasing an additional 228,855 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Carriage Services by 18.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,291,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,431,000 after purchasing an additional 200,006 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Carriage Services by 61.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 307,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,207,000 after purchasing an additional 117,436 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Carriage Services during the third quarter valued at about $2,763,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Carriage Services by 6.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 946,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,500,000 after purchasing an additional 60,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation services; funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services; transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; sale of caskets and urns; cremation services; and related funeral merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.