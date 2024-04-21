BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Trading Down 2.4%

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $126.97 and last traded at $128.77. Approximately 17,319 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 256,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.96.

Get BeiGene alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BGNE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $196.00 to $161.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on BeiGene from $179.30 to $164.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BeiGene has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BGNE

BeiGene Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.08 and a 200-day moving average of $168.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 0.61.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($3.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.61) by $0.08. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 35.86% and a negative return on equity of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $634.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($4.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 66.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at BeiGene

In other news, CEO John Oyler sold 26,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.89, for a total transaction of $3,977,745.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,186.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 397 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.08, for a total value of $66,330.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 26,716 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.89, for a total value of $3,977,745.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,084 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,186.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,781 shares of company stock valued at $10,222,381 in the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BeiGene

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGNE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 166.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in BeiGene in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BeiGene Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.