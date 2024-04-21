Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) Trading 3.9% Higher

Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.38 and last traded at $6.38. 4,677 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 220,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.14.
Better Choice Stock Up 1.7 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.99 and its 200 day moving average is $9.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.52.
Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported ($6.51) EPS for the quarter. Better Choice had a negative return on equity of 75.66% and a negative net margin of 59.00%. The business had revenue of $5.70 million during the quarter.
Better Choice Company Inc operates as an animal health and wellness company. Its products portfolio includes naturally formulated kibble and canned dog and cat foods, freeze-dried raw dog foods and treats, vegan dog foods and treats, oral care products and supplements, as well as toppers, dental products, chews, and grooming products.
