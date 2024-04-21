Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) Trading 3.9% Higher

Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.38 and last traded at $6.38. 4,677 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 220,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.14.

Better Choice Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.99 and its 200 day moving average is $9.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.52.

Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported ($6.51) EPS for the quarter. Better Choice had a negative return on equity of 75.66% and a negative net margin of 59.00%. The business had revenue of $5.70 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Better Choice by 873.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 48,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 43,669 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Better Choice by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in Better Choice in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Callan Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Better Choice by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 243,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Better Choice by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 529,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 59,468 shares in the last quarter. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Better Choice Company Inc operates as an animal health and wellness company. Its products portfolio includes naturally formulated kibble and canned dog and cat foods, freeze-dried raw dog foods and treats, vegan dog foods and treats, oral care products and supplements, as well as toppers, dental products, chews, and grooming products.

