BNP Paribas Reiterates Underperform Rating for Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by BNP Paribas in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $55.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. BNP Paribas’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 9.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ON. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Onsemi from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Onsemi in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Onsemi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.52.

ON opened at $60.71 on Friday. Onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $60.26 and a fifty-two week high of $111.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.67 and a 200-day moving average of $76.34.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 26.46%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Onsemi will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Onsemi in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Onsemi during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Onsemi during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Onsemi during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Onsemi during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

