Boothe Investment Group Inc. Cuts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Boothe Investment Group Inc. cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,218 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 2.9% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $281,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $154.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.63 and a twelve month high of $160.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.26 and a 200 day moving average of $140.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $3,541,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,303,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,516,961.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $3,541,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,303,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,516,961.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 251,339 shares of company stock valued at $36,377,482. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

