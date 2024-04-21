CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 426,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 76,102 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of CF Industries worth $33,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in CF Industries by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 926.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 183,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,751,000 after buying an additional 165,808 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 133.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,677,000 after buying an additional 31,215 shares in the last quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,627,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in CF Industries by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 133,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,608,000 after acquiring an additional 27,027 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries stock opened at $79.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.72. The company has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.03. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.08 and a 12-month high of $87.90.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

In other CF Industries news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,030 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (down from $96.00) on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lowered CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.47.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

