ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Trading Down 2.2%

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $35.15 and last traded at $35.47. Approximately 231,288 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,996,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.28.

CHX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ChampionX from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ChampionX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of ChampionX from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.12.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $943.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.33 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from ChampionX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.20%.

In other news, insider William Jr. O’dell sold 27,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $978,408.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,078,928. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in ChampionX in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in ChampionX in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ChampionX in the first quarter valued at $35,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 654.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 683.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

