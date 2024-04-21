Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) PT Raised to $43.00

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Citigroup from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CFG. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush cut their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.93.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $33.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Citizens Financial Group has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $36.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.33 and its 200-day moving average is $30.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.38.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.52%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 4,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $151,198.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,902.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens Financial Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 82,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 21,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 17,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

