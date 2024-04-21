CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) PT Raised to $66.00 at KeyCorp

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at KeyCorp from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.83% from the stock’s current price.

CMS has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group cut shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of CMS Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.73.

CMS Energy Price Performance

NYSE CMS opened at $59.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.20. CMS Energy has a fifty-two week low of $49.87 and a fifty-two week high of $63.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $202,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,985,144.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 11,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in CMS Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 80,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the first quarter worth about $233,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 22.7% during the first quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 8.4% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 12,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Stories

