Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Trading 0.8% Higher

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $59.61 and last traded at $59.39. 3,280,038 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 13,631,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.91.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.09.

The stock has a market capitalization of $259.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 78.23%.

In related news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $1,102,114.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $1,102,114.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,138,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,602,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 375,407 shares of company stock valued at $22,795,742 over the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 213.3% during the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

