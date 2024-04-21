Comerica (NYSE:CMA) PT Raised to $54.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.73% from the stock’s previous close.

CMA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Comerica from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Comerica from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.02.

NYSE:CMA opened at $51.56 on Friday. Comerica has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $57.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.27.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.57 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 13.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Comerica will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $88,298.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,276.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Comerica news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $160,013.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,460 shares in the company, valued at $920,840.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $88,298.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,276.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 293.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 30,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 22,960 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter worth $497,000. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 7,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Comerica by 7.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 4.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

