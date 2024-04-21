Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Rating Reiterated by Stephens

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Stephens in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $64.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CMA. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Comerica from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.02.

Comerica Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $51.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Comerica has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $57.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.30.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.57 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 13.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Comerica will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Comerica

In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $88,298.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,276.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Comerica news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $160,013.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,840.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $88,298.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,276.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Comerica

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Comerica by 1,192.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,878,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,405,000 after buying an additional 3,578,355 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at $113,763,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,313,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,951 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,548,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 129.3% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,930,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

