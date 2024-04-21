Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Shares Down 0.2%

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $290.00 and last traded at $291.73. 87,466 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 347,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $292.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $297.34 and a 200-day moving average of $230.09.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 16,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.13, for a total transaction of $4,994,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 227,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,142,542.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.13, for a total value of $4,994,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 227,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,142,542.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.17, for a total value of $339,804.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,125,630.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,614 shares of company stock valued at $13,739,345. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Comfort Systems USA

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,985 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,366,000 after buying an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at $1,769,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at $1,194,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 131.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 570,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,266,000 after purchasing an additional 216,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Further Reading

