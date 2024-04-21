Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) Stake Boosted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Free Report) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,817 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Compass Therapeutics were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in Compass Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 6,380,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,569,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. increased its stake in Compass Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 6,189,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,193,000 after purchasing an additional 188,811 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Compass Therapeutics by 291.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,032,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491,397 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP boosted its position in Compass Therapeutics by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,247,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,581 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Compass Therapeutics by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,380,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,428,000 after acquiring an additional 878,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMPX. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPX opened at $1.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.72. The company has a market cap of $202.26 million, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.78. Compass Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $3.62.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts expect that Compass Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.

