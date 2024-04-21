Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Benchmark in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $24.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CSTM. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Constellium in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Constellium from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Constellium from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

Constellium Stock Performance

Shares of CSTM opened at $20.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.31. Constellium has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $23.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.71.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.23). Constellium had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Constellium will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellium

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Constellium by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,681,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,212,000 after buying an additional 251,829 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellium by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,604,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,777,000 after purchasing an additional 446,722 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellium by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,822,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,742,000 after purchasing an additional 289,631 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Constellium by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,678,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,350,000 after purchasing an additional 136,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Constellium by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,355,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,395,000 after purchasing an additional 392,614 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Further Reading

