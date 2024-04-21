Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) PT Raised to $12.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $11.50 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 9.79% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

Costamare Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE CMRE opened at $10.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.41. Costamare has a 12-month low of $7.71 and a 12-month high of $11.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. Costamare had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 25.26%. The company had revenue of $494.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costamare will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Costamare

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMRE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Costamare by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 40,427 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Costamare by 23.5% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,567 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Costamare by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 31,268 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 8,042 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costamare by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 283,482 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 29,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Costamare by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,216 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. 58.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Costamare

Costamare Inc engages in owning and chartering containerships and dry bulk vessels that are chartered to liner companies providing transportation of cargoes worldwide. As of March 21, 2023, it had a fleet of fleet of 71 containerships and 45 dry bulk vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

