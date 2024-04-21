Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) PT Raised to $37.00

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.33% from the company’s current price.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CTRA. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Stock Up 1.9 %

Coterra Energy stock opened at $27.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.21. Coterra Energy has a 1-year low of $22.91 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 12.97%. Research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coterra Energy

In other Coterra Energy news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $1,488,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 176,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,783,071.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $364,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,488,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 176,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,783,071.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Coterra Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 157.4% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

About Coterra Energy

(Get Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.