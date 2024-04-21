CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,536 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in CSX were worth $6,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Soroban Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of CSX by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 58,100,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,799,965,000 after purchasing an additional 470,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,236,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,172,727,000 after purchasing an additional 690,267 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 10.4% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 29,191,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $897,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748,738 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CSX by 3.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,340,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $748,471,000 after purchasing an additional 739,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CSX by 101,926.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $722,554,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CSX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.72.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $34.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.91. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.03 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.37. The stock has a market cap of $67.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

