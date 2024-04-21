Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Holdings Boosted by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMI. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Cummins in the third quarter worth $25,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $303.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $254.00 to $321.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.70.

NYSE CMI opened at $287.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $280.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.53. The stock has a market cap of $39.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.51, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.18 and a twelve month high of $304.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.73%.

In other Cummins news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 37,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.05, for a total value of $9,926,122.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,545,052.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total transaction of $2,883,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,847.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 37,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.05, for a total value of $9,926,122.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,545,052.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,289 shares of company stock worth $13,576,838. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

