D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) PT Lowered to $141.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $142.00 to $141.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.84% from the company’s previous close.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $182.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BTIG Research reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Price Performance

NYSE:DHI opened at $142.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton has a 1 year low of $100.08 and a 1 year high of $165.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.35 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.44. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post 14.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $250,418.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,419. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $250,418.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,419. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $67,076.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,197 shares of company stock valued at $4,225,745. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of D.R. Horton

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. Retirement Guys Formula LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth about $1,307,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 8,531 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, DMC Group LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

(Get Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.