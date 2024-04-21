D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) PT Raised to $153.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $141.00 to $153.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DHI. Citigroup increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $166.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JMP Securities increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.06.

Get Our Latest Analysis on D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Stock Down 2.5 %

DHI opened at $142.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 7.35. The company has a market cap of $47.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton has a one year low of $100.08 and a one year high of $165.75.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.44. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton will post 14.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other D.R. Horton news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 773,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,862,005.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $67,076.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,862,005.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,197 shares of company stock valued at $4,225,745 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of D.R. Horton

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 101,707.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,368,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $389,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364,275 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $516,530,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in D.R. Horton by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,909,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $442,145,000 after acquiring an additional 845,745 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,723,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $261,902,000 after acquiring an additional 721,292 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in D.R. Horton by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,538,000 after acquiring an additional 694,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

(Get Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.