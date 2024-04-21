Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 2,761 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,760 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $3,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Lennar alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 24,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 10,957 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 6,297.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 662,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,706,000 after buying an additional 651,924 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 88,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,974,000 after acquiring an additional 12,469 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,367,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Lennar by 7.0% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Lennar from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Lennar from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $224.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.88.

Lennar Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE LEN opened at $150.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.53. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $102.90 and a 52 week high of $172.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 5.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.57 and a 200-day moving average of $142.54.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 14.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Amy Banse purchased 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $157.00 per share, with a total value of $247,275.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,863. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.