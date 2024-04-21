Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Cuts Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $4,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Regency Centers by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,378,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,832,000 after buying an additional 1,645,784 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Regency Centers by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,807,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,448,000 after buying an additional 660,801 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth $1,011,208,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Regency Centers by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,927,000 after buying an additional 890,452 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Regency Centers by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,330,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,697,000 after buying an additional 90,051 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.73.

Regency Centers Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $58.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.05 and a 200-day moving average of $61.68. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.16. Regency Centers Co. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $68.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.37%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.