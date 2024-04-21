Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,341 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $4,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter worth $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 1,091.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Tobam increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 2,192.9% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

Shares of AMH stock opened at $35.27 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.84 and its 200 day moving average is $35.40. The company has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.00%.

AMH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on American Homes 4 Rent

Insider Activity at American Homes 4 Rent

In related news, CAO Brian Reitz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,736.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 7,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $266,987.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian Reitz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,736.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,263 shares of company stock valued at $2,212,078 over the last quarter. 6.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

(Free Report)

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.