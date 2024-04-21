Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,043,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $944,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048,184 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,700.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,542,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,847 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,230,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,907 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 86.6% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,195,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,122,000 after acquiring an additional 554,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 124.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 687,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,156,000 after acquiring an additional 381,882 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BR. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 0.2 %

BR opened at $193.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $200.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.52 and a fifty-two week high of $210.24. The company has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 55.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 12,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total transaction of $2,497,462.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,648,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 12,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total value of $2,497,462.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,648,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 12,731 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.02, for a total transaction of $2,559,185.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,674,169.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,483 shares of company stock worth $9,745,637. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

