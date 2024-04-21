Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $3.37 Million Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 59.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 37,168 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $3,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,542,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 348.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 223,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,525,000 after acquiring an additional 173,628 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 141,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,013,000 after purchasing an additional 10,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total value of $2,928,528.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,964.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total transaction of $544,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,948 shares in the company, valued at $13,605,587.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total transaction of $2,928,528.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,964.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,285 shares of company stock valued at $4,054,428 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.88.

Enphase Energy Stock Down 2.5 %

ENPH stock opened at $106.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.08. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.49 and a 1-year high of $228.36.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $302.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.06 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 19.16%. Analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

