Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 45,224 Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 45,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,720,000.

Get Veralto alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VLTO. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Veralto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Veralto by 2,678.6% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veralto

In other news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $43,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,310 shares in the company, valued at $2,609,691. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veralto Stock Performance

Shares of Veralto stock opened at $88.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Veralto Co. has a 12 month low of $65.51 and a 12 month high of $92.15.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLTO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Veralto from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Argus started coverage on Veralto in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veralto has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.36.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Veralto

About Veralto

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.