Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 5,221 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,221 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth about $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $18.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $18.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 102.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

