Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Coverage Initiated at Truist Financial

Research analysts at Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.73% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Shares of DKL opened at $38.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 2.07. Delek Logistics Partners has a 12-month low of $36.50 and a 12-month high of $58.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.29.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $254.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.51 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 12.37% and a negative return on equity of 102.99%. Equities research analysts forecast that Delek Logistics Partners will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners during the first quarter worth about $66,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,318 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,772 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 11,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,133 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,064,000 after buying an additional 16,081 shares during the period. 11.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP provides gathering, pipeline, transportation, and other services for crude oil, intermediates, refined products, natural gas, storage, wholesale marketing, terminalling water disposal and recycling customers in the United States. The Gathering and Processing segment consists of pipelines, tanks, and offloading facilities that provide crude oil and natural gas gathering and processing, water disposal and recycling, and storage services, as well as crude oil transportation services to third parties.

