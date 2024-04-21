Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) PT Raised to $141.00 at UBS Group

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at UBS Group from $113.00 to $141.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DELL. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $87.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.63.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $114.87 on Friday. Dell Technologies has a 52-week low of $41.47 and a 52-week high of $136.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.35. The company has a market capitalization of $81.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.47. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 172.07%. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 93,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total transaction of $12,491,184.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 86,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,544,846.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 373,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total transaction of $47,164,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 408,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,626,226.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 93,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total transaction of $12,491,184.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 86,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,544,846.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,382,204 shares of company stock worth $718,452,037 in the last three months. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $568,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 254,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

