Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Purchases 340 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 225.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in L. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in Loews by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Optas LLC lifted its holdings in Loews by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Loews by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Loews by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Loews by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. 58.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Loews news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 7,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $542,929.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,965 shares in the company, valued at $3,851,645.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Loews news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 7,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $542,929.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,965 shares in the company, valued at $3,851,645.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $308,278.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,870 shares in the company, valued at $7,685,021.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 137,563 shares of company stock worth $10,052,551. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE L opened at $75.64 on Friday. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $55.31 and a 52-week high of $78.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 9.02%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.97%.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

