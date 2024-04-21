Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Trading Up 1.4% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $59.00 to $60.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Devon Energy traded as high as $52.44 and last traded at $52.17. 1,425,067 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 7,952,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.43.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DVN. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Devon Energy

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.90.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.09%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.