DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Free Report) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,436 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.05% of DHI Group worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in DHI Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,022,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,606,000 after acquiring an additional 32,301 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DHI Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,847,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,894,000 after acquiring an additional 121,585 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in DHI Group by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,070,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,759,000 after acquiring an additional 295,985 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in DHI Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,598,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,952,000 after acquiring an additional 188,550 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in DHI Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,503,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,715,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHX stock opened at $2.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $119.11 million, a PE ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. DHI Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.97 and a 52-week high of $4.22.

DHI Group ( NYSE:DHX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). DHI Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $37.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.82 million. On average, equities analysts expect that DHI Group, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DHX shares. StockNews.com cut DHI Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of DHI Group in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals and other select online communities in the United States. Its solutions include talent profiles; job postings; employer branding; and other services comprising virtual and live career events, sourcing services, and content and data services that provides tailored content to help professionals manage their careers and provide employers insight into recruiting strategies and trends.

